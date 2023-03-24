Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $271.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.34. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $345.30.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

