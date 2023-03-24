Activest Wealth Management Has $2.25 Million Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Activest Wealth Management raised its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,975 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,560 shares during the period. American Airlines Group makes up about 0.7% of Activest Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,916,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 514.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,756,385 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146,133 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 223.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,948,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $100,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,803,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $105,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,371,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,350,203. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.