Activest Wealth Management Has $21.93 Million Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Activest Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,635 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 6.5% of Activest Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $21,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 118,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 92,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.62. The company had a trading volume of 677,691 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.13. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.