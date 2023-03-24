Activest Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.89. The stock had a trading volume of 506,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,438. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.20 and a 200-day moving average of $132.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.14.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.