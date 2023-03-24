Activest Wealth Management Makes New Investment in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PML. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $143,000.

Shares of NYSE PML traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 31,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,504. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

