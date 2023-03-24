Activest Wealth Management Purchases 17,304 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,304 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFFD. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. 698,083 shares of the stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

