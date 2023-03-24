Activest Wealth Management Raises Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up 0.4% of Activest Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $456,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $9.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,182.00. 50,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,163.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $985.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,275.82.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MELI. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,305.00.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

