Activest Wealth Management Sells 547 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Activest Wealth Management lowered its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 173.2% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA URA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 224,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,606. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.05. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $28.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

