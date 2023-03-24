Activest Wealth Management Sells 548 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Activest Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,152,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,207,139. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $24.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

