Activision Blizzard Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 243,428 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 306% compared to the typical volume of 59,902 put options.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Activision Blizzard

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 5.3 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

ATVI traded up $4.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.87. The stock had a trading volume of 18,155,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,487,963. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.65. The company has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $85.72.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

