Acute Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.48 Million Holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Acute Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 227.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,773 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short QQQ makes up approximately 5.1% of Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Acute Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.46% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 5,255,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,407,000 after buying an additional 319,682 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,497,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,969,000 after buying an additional 907,689 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,402,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,839,000 after buying an additional 1,476,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 4,507.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,984,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,606,000 after buying an additional 1,941,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,613,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $12.60 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

