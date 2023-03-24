Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AE opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $61.84. The firm has a market cap of $91.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the first quarter worth $217,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 22.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 84,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

