Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Coverage Initiated at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Equities research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s target price suggests a potential upside of 230.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.12.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

Insider Transactions at Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 18,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $32,084.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,882 shares in the company, valued at $42,548.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,723 shares of company stock valued at $113,002. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 133.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,175 shares during the last quarter.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision and development of novel cell therapies and novel cancer immunotherapy products to people with cancer. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.