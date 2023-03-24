ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.02 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 53.89% and a negative return on equity of 52.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 3.3 %

ADMA opened at $3.11 on Friday. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $611.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 46,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ADMA Biologics

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADMA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

