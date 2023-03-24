ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 53.89% and a negative return on equity of 52.73%. The company had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.
ADMA Biologics Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $611.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.87.
Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About ADMA Biologics
ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)
- Can Darden Restaurants Hit New Highs In 2023?
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.