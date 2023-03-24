Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Loop Capital

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.22% from the company’s previous close.
WMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.
Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance
Shares of WMS opened at $80.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.39. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $153.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,389,000 after buying an additional 278,780 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,344,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,955,000 after buying an additional 190,946 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,802,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,106,000 after buying an additional 300,189 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,760,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,827,000 after buying an additional 69,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,598,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,052,000 after purchasing an additional 482,233 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Advanced Drainage Systems
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.
