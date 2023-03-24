Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Loop Capital

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.22% from the company’s previous close.

WMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $80.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.39. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $153.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The business had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,389,000 after buying an additional 278,780 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,344,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,955,000 after buying an additional 190,946 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,802,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,106,000 after buying an additional 300,189 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,760,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,827,000 after buying an additional 69,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,598,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,052,000 after purchasing an additional 482,233 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.