Advocate Group LLC Acquires 1,910 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Advocate Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.35. 510,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,289. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.