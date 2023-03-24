Advocate Group LLC Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Advocate Group LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.65.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,439,610 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,812,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,391,256. The company has a market capitalization of $95.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.15.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

