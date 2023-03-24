Advocate Group LLC Buys 969 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Advocate Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,164 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Walmart by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 7,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,503,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,800,408 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.08. 2,003,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,343,878. The firm has a market cap of $383.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

