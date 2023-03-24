Advocate Group LLC Buys 9,761 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Advocate Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,294 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Shell by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Shell by 0.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.4% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 3.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 2,950 ($36.23) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.91) to GBX 2,987 ($36.68) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 3,000 ($36.84) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shares of Shell stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.96. 3,481,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,076,735. The stock has a market cap of $188.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.30. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Shell’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

