Advocate Group LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Advocate Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 208.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,493 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 683,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,993,000 after acquiring an additional 30,454 shares in the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 33,162 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,958,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,363.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 161,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 799,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,799. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $49.64.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

