Advocate Group LLC Purchases 54,120 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advocate Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 375,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,120 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.5% of Advocate Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

T traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.40. 5,862,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,547,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

