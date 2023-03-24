Advocate Group LLC Raises Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Advocate Group LLC increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 115.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 98.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.85. 675,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,739. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $105.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

