Advocate Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Advocate Group LLC trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NSC traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.79. 188,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $291.55. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

