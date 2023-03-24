Advocate Group LLC Sells 4,830 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Advocate Group LLC lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for approximately 2.0% of Advocate Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,738,000 after purchasing an additional 770,620 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 202.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 975,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,818,000 after purchasing an additional 652,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after purchasing an additional 606,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.09.

Shares of KMB traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $128.69. 286,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,803. The company has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.57.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

