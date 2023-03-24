Advocate Group LLC Sells 5,009 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Advocate Group LLC lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises 1.7% of Advocate Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after buying an additional 1,109,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after acquiring an additional 816,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,081,000 after acquiring an additional 758,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,481,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,319,000 after acquiring an additional 29,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.08. The company had a trading volume of 755,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,986. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

