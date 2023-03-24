AE Wealth Management LLC Has $258,000 Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DINO. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HF Sinclair stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $47.89. The stock had a trading volume of 863,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,377. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.61. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.39.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Further Reading

