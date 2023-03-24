AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,437 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYEM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 60,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 306,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,492 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 222,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.22. 43,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,036. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87.

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

