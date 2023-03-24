AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 17.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 446,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,130,000 after acquiring an additional 66,837 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 0.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 56,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.98. 75,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,569. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.05.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

