Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.25

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.25 and traded as low as $2.68. Aemetis shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 353,767 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Aemetis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.05.
Aemetis Stock Up 0.4 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aemetis Company Profile
Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.
