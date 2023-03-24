Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.25

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.25 and traded as low as $2.68. Aemetis shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 353,767 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Aemetis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.05.

Aemetis Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aemetis Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 542.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Aemetis by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Aemetis by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

