Aion Market Capitalization Achieves $4.79 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 81% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $4.79 million and $80,789.69 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aion has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00078936 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00153248 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00038473 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00042325 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003628 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000657 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

