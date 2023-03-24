Aion Price Up 28.7% This Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 71.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and $79,188.88 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00076927 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00154586 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00039539 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00042416 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000223 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000663 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

