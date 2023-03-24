Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.30. 1,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

Air China Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

