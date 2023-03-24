AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Lowered to C$11.50

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. CIBC cut their target price on AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.50.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America Stock Down 3.3 %

TSE BOS traded down C$0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.52. 42,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,215. The stock has a market cap of C$203.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.57. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$5.62 and a 1 year high of C$36.31.

Insider Activity at AirBoss of America

About AirBoss of America

In other AirBoss of America news, Senior Officer Edward Kiell sold 15,714 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total value of C$85,798.44. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.