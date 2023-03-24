AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.AGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by ATB Capital from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday.

AKITA Drilling Trading Up 6.0 %

AKT.A opened at C$1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54. AKITA Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$1.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.76, a P/E/G ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.66.

About AKITA Drilling

(Get Rating)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.