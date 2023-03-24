Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.33. 751,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,339. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

