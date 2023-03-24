Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Shares Down 0.1%

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.79. Approximately 8,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 9,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF

The Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (FRTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell Midcap Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap companies with growth characteristics. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. FRTY was launched on Feb 26, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

