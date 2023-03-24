Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AQN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $7.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -134.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Natixis grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 690,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 51,385 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 65,188 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 85,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 43,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

