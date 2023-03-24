Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $138.00 to $132.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Allstate traded as low as $103.20 and last traded at $103.82, with a volume of 217790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.58.

ALL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Allstate by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,764 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $190,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Allstate by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

