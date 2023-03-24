Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM) Insider Alasdair Cooke Acquires 1,584,809 Shares

Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM – Get Rating) insider Alasdair Cooke purchased 1,584,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$20,602.52 ($13,827.19).
Alasdair Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Alasdair Cooke purchased 1,725,218 shares of Alma Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$20,702.62 ($13,894.37).
Alma Metals Stock Performance
About Alma Metals
Featured Stories
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 14 Best Consumer Staples Dividend Stocks
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With These Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alma Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alma Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.