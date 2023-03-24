Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM) Insider Alasdair Cooke Acquires 1,584,809 Shares

Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM – Get Rating) insider Alasdair Cooke purchased 1,584,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$20,602.52 ($13,827.19).

Alasdair Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Alasdair Cooke purchased 1,725,218 shares of Alma Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$20,702.62 ($13,894.37).

Alma Metals Stock Performance

About Alma Metals

Alma Metals Limited engages in the exploration of metal properties in Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Briggs, Mannersley and Fig Tree Hill Porphyry copper project that comprises three exploration permits for minerals covering a total area of approximately 241 square kilometers located in Queensland Australia.

