Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM) Insider Alasdair Cooke Purchases 1,725,218 Shares

Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM – Get Rating) insider Alasdair Cooke bought 1,725,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$20,702.62 ($13,894.37).

Alasdair Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alma Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Alasdair Cooke bought 1,584,809 shares of Alma Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$20,602.52 ($13,827.19).

Alma Metals Price Performance

Alma Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Alma Metals Limited engages in the exploration of metal properties in Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Briggs, Mannersley and Fig Tree Hill Porphyry copper project that comprises three exploration permits for minerals covering a total area of approximately 241 square kilometers located in Queensland Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Alma Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alma Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.