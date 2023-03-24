Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Insider Matthew Scott Harris Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) insider Matthew Scott Harris bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,572.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Altimmune Price Performance
Shares of Altimmune stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 662,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,079. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $23.49.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 44.02%. The business had revenue of ($0.11) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.
Altimmune Company Profile
Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.
