Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Insider Matthew Scott Harris Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) insider Matthew Scott Harris bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,572.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Altimmune Price Performance

Shares of Altimmune stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 662,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,079. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $23.49.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 44.02%. The business had revenue of ($0.11) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altimmune by 2,407.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,310 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Altimmune by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,999,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 402.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after buying an additional 831,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 306.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after buying an additional 828,584 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Altimmune Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.