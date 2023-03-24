Altus Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

IGF traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.42. The stock had a trading volume of 42,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.10.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

