Altus Wealth Group LLC Buys 384 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,166 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $6.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $326.43. 4,676,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,772,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.44. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $396.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

