Altus Wealth Group LLC Buys New Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,647 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,558 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,359,000 after purchasing an additional 916,165 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 902,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,301,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671,189 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

