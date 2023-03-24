Altus Wealth Group LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 157,887 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,989,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.39. The stock had a trading volume of 510,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,101. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.41. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.64.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.