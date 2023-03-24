Altus Wealth Group LLC Cuts Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Altus Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDVY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 890.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 276.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDVY stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 22,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,766. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $964.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

