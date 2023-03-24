Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $5.93 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,142 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,661,000 after buying an additional 12,316,375 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after buying an additional 7,930,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,523,000 after buying an additional 1,917,457 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,572,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,683,000 after buying an additional 39,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 7,305,304 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,894,727 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day moving average of $71.37.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

