Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $574,000 Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 81,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 160,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 29,949 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 130,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 58,142 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.46. The stock had a trading volume of 171,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,870. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average is $44.44. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

