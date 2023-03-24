Altus Wealth Group LLC Purchases 3,690 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Corning by 72.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,810,000 after acquiring an additional 476,621 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $241,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 12.6% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Corning by 17.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 512,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,477. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.33. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

